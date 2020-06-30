Amenities

2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 Available 10/01/19 Gated 1 Bedroom in Ybor City - Beautiful and conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of Ybor City. Condo has been upgraded with wood floors, new carpet and paint, granite counters, stainless appliances and 9' ceilings. Home features covered balcony overlooking serene courtyard, 2 large walk in closets, 2 assigned parking spaces in gated garage and oversized master bedroom. The bath has 2 basins, garden tub and linen closet. Washer and dryer included. Community amenities and valet trash included. HOA approval required prior to move in. Proof of renters insurance required. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4266355)