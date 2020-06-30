All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204

2010 E Palm Ave 14204 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Historic Ybor City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2010 E Palm Ave 14204, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 Available 10/01/19 Gated 1 Bedroom in Ybor City - Beautiful and conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of Ybor City. Condo has been upgraded with wood floors, new carpet and paint, granite counters, stainless appliances and 9' ceilings. Home features covered balcony overlooking serene courtyard, 2 large walk in closets, 2 assigned parking spaces in gated garage and oversized master bedroom. The bath has 2 basins, garden tub and linen closet. Washer and dryer included. Community amenities and valet trash included. HOA approval required prior to move in. Proof of renters insurance required. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4266355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 have any available units?
2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 have?
Some of 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 currently offering any rent specials?
2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 pet-friendly?
No, 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 offer parking?
Yes, 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 offers parking.
Does 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 have a pool?
Yes, 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 has a pool.
Does 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 have accessible units?
No, 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College