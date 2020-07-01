Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8.
2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 6
2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8
2008 S Obrapia St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2008 S Obrapia St, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy 1/1 Townhome features wood floors, separate bedroom and living room. Plenty of space right in the heart of South Tampa, close to shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 have any available units?
2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 S Obrapia St Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
