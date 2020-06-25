All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

2007 E. Waters Ave.

2007 East Waters Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2007 East Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4024746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 E. Waters Ave. have any available units?
2007 E. Waters Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2007 E. Waters Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2007 E. Waters Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 E. Waters Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2007 E. Waters Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2007 E. Waters Ave. offer parking?
No, 2007 E. Waters Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2007 E. Waters Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 E. Waters Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 E. Waters Ave. have a pool?
No, 2007 E. Waters Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2007 E. Waters Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2007 E. Waters Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 E. Waters Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 E. Waters Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 E. Waters Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 E. Waters Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
