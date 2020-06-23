All apartments in Tampa
20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

20028 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20028 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, while the fenced backyard is complete with an enclosed inground pool and patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and an upstairs loft for extra room to stretch out and relax. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and lots of beautiful wooden cabinetry. Basic cable and internet are included in rent! Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20028 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
