All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2002 E Fairbanks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2002 E Fairbanks St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

2002 E Fairbanks St

2002 Fairbanks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2002 Fairbanks Street, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4433479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have any available units?
2002 E Fairbanks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2002 E Fairbanks St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 E Fairbanks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 E Fairbanks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 E Fairbanks St is pet friendly.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St offer parking?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not offer parking.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have a pool?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have accessible units?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College