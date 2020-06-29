1956 Fiesta Ridge Ct, Tampa, FL 33604 Lowry Park North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone and freshly painted townhouse in the gated Las Palmas Subdivision. Your townhouse is ready for immediate occupancy. It offers an open floor plan with spacious kitchen and peaceful views to the conservation area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.