Last updated March 11 2020 at 9:12 PM

1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT

1956 Fiesta Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1956 Fiesta Ridge Ct, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Beautifully redone and freshly painted townhouse in the gated Las Palmas Subdivision. Your townhouse is ready for immediate occupancy. It offers an open floor plan with spacious kitchen and peaceful views to the conservation area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1956 FIESTA RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
