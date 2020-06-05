Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1951 West Waters Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1951 West Waters Avenue
1951 East Waters Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1951 East Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 750; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $895.00; IMRID17382
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1951 West Waters Avenue have any available units?
1951 West Waters Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1951 West Waters Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1951 West Waters Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 West Waters Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1951 West Waters Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1951 West Waters Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1951 West Waters Avenue offers parking.
Does 1951 West Waters Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 West Waters Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 West Waters Avenue have a pool?
No, 1951 West Waters Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1951 West Waters Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1951 West Waters Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 West Waters Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 West Waters Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 West Waters Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 West Waters Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
