1930 W. Union St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1930 W. Union St

1930 West Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1930 West Union Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1930 W. Union St Available 02/15/19 Classic Turn of the Century 3/2 Bungalow - This beautiful bungalow was build in 1912 and is conveniently located in West Tampa close to Downtown, the University of Tampa and all major interstates. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood floors, high ceilings and new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and indoor laundry with washer/dryer. The remodel included electrical, plumbing and new central AC. There is also off-street parking and a very large fenced back yard. The over-sized front porch is perfect for relaxing. Professionally owned managed. Please Text Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for more information or to set up an appointment.
Students and Pets welcome but no Section 8.

(RLNE2071441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 W. Union St have any available units?
1930 W. Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 W. Union St have?
Some of 1930 W. Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 W. Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1930 W. Union St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 W. Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 W. Union St is pet friendly.
Does 1930 W. Union St offer parking?
No, 1930 W. Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1930 W. Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 W. Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 W. Union St have a pool?
No, 1930 W. Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1930 W. Union St have accessible units?
No, 1930 W. Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 W. Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 W. Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
