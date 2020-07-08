Amenities

1930 W. Union St Available 02/15/19 Classic Turn of the Century 3/2 Bungalow - This beautiful bungalow was build in 1912 and is conveniently located in West Tampa close to Downtown, the University of Tampa and all major interstates. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood floors, high ceilings and new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and indoor laundry with washer/dryer. The remodel included electrical, plumbing and new central AC. There is also off-street parking and a very large fenced back yard. The over-sized front porch is perfect for relaxing. Professionally owned managed. Please Text Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for more information or to set up an appointment.

Students and Pets welcome but no Section 8.



(RLNE2071441)