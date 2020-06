Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

A 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TOWN HOME ABOUT 1600 SQFT FOR RENT RIGHT OFF OF BUSCH BLVD. THIS PROPERTY HAS A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER, STOVE, OVEN MICROWAVE, FRIDGE AND FREEZER. THIS PROPERTY HAS HARD WOOD FLOORING AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. IT IS NEWER CONSTRUCTION WITH A NEW AC UNIT, NEW WATER HEATER, GREAT LOCATION. THIS PROPERTY HAS PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. HAS MASTER BEDROOM AND BATHROOM WITH A LARGE CLOSET FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE. THIS PROPERTY IS A NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AND WILL NOT LAST LONG



CALL ME AT 7273006744 IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS



1921 W Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612

