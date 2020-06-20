1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT

Amenities

w/d hookup parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2BR / 2.5BA. 2-story townhouse conveniently located near I-275 for easy commute! Featuring an open-concept floor plan; covered screened lanai with conservation views; kitchen with a bar; washer and dryer hook-ups; and assigned parking. This peaceful community features a security gate for peace-of-mind and is convenient to Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, and Tampa's Downtown; plenty of great shopping, dining and entertainment options; easy access to I4 and I75. NO PETS; No prior arrests; No evictions; No bankruptcies; Verifiable income to be 2x monthly rent. Easy to apply. Schedule your showing today!