Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT

1918 Fiesta Ridge Ct · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1918 Fiesta Ridge Ct, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2BR / 2.5BA. 2-story townhouse conveniently located near I-275 for easy commute! Featuring an open-concept floor plan; covered screened lanai with conservation views; kitchen with a bar; washer and dryer hook-ups; and assigned parking. This peaceful community features a security gate for peace-of-mind and is convenient to Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, and Tampa's Downtown; plenty of great shopping, dining and entertainment options; easy access to I4 and I75. NO PETS; No prior arrests; No evictions; No bankruptcies; Verifiable income to be 2x monthly rent. Easy to apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does offer parking.
Does 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
