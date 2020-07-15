Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
1913 St Conrad
1913 St Conrad
1913 W Saint Conrad St
·
Location
1913 W Saint Conrad St, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom Home In West Tampa - 3 bedroom, 1 bath concrete block home with large yard and washer and dryer hook ups. The home also features central air conditioning, a new roof and terrazo floors.
(RLNE4884284)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1913 St Conrad have any available units?
1913 St Conrad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1913 St Conrad currently offering any rent specials?
1913 St Conrad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 St Conrad pet-friendly?
No, 1913 St Conrad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1913 St Conrad offer parking?
No, 1913 St Conrad does not offer parking.
Does 1913 St Conrad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 St Conrad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 St Conrad have a pool?
No, 1913 St Conrad does not have a pool.
Does 1913 St Conrad have accessible units?
No, 1913 St Conrad does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 St Conrad have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 St Conrad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 St Conrad have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1913 St Conrad has units with air conditioning.
