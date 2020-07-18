All apartments in Tampa
19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE

19124 Cypress Reach Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19124 Cypress Reach Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
GATED!! Great SCHOOL!! Fenced!!! Resort-style clubhouse!! Located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort Style West Meadow. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan, Desirable one Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage. Large Kitchen has cherry cabinet black appliances including side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, and range hood. There is a nice size eat-in space in the kitchen along with a breakfast counter. Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening great for family fun and entertaining in the oversized lanai! Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, & Much More. Warm Inviting Paint Choices & Designer Touches, Located in Premier West Meadow Community is centrally located and a Well established Gated community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center which has tons to offer including Private gated Community, Community Grand Club Room, Multi-Use Aquatic Center with RESORT STYLE Swimming Pools, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Four Light Tennis courts, Playground, Near i-75, i-275, wiregrass mall, new outlet mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE have any available units?
19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE have?
Some of 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE offers parking.
Does 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE has a pool.
Does 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE have accessible units?
No, 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE has units with dishwashers.
