19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

GATED!! Great SCHOOL!! Fenced!!! Resort-style clubhouse!! Located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort Style West Meadow. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan, Desirable one Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage. Large Kitchen has cherry cabinet black appliances including side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, and range hood. There is a nice size eat-in space in the kitchen along with a breakfast counter. Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening great for family fun and entertaining in the oversized lanai! Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, & Much More. Warm Inviting Paint Choices & Designer Touches, Located in Premier West Meadow Community is centrally located and a Well established Gated community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center which has tons to offer including Private gated Community, Community Grand Club Room, Multi-Use Aquatic Center with RESORT STYLE Swimming Pools, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Four Light Tennis courts, Playground, Near i-75, i-275, wiregrass mall, new outlet mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.