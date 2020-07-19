19118 White Wing Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access lobby

Available 03/10/19 Private room - Property Id: 103457



Room for rent for professional female in family home without children. Located in New Tampa.

Beautiful & comfortable space, clean, private bathroom w/ tube, small lobby area

parking, laundry available, central A.C central heating, Wifi,

Decent family home without children

Residential Area Security gate with restrictions.

Recreational areas, pool, gym others (optional )

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103457

Property Id 103457



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4747043)