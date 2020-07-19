19118 White Wing Pl

Amenities
Available 03/10/19 Private room - Property Id: 103457
Room for rent for professional female in family home without children. Located in New Tampa.
Beautiful & comfortable space, clean, private bathroom w/ tube, small lobby area
parking, laundry available, central A.C central heating, Wifi,
Decent family home without children
Residential Area Security gate with restrictions.
Recreational areas, pool, gym others (optional )
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103457
Property Id 103457
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4747043)