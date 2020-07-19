All apartments in Tampa
19118 White Wing Pl

19118 White Wing Place · No Longer Available
Location

19118 White Wing Place, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
Available 03/10/19 Private room - Property Id: 103457

Room for rent for professional female in family home without children. Located in New Tampa.
Beautiful & comfortable space, clean, private bathroom w/ tube, small lobby area
parking, laundry available, central A.C central heating, Wifi,
Decent family home without children
Residential Area Security gate with restrictions.
Recreational areas, pool, gym others (optional )
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103457
Property Id 103457

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4747043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19118 White Wing Pl have any available units?
19118 White Wing Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19118 White Wing Pl have?
Some of 19118 White Wing Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19118 White Wing Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19118 White Wing Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19118 White Wing Pl pet-friendly?
No, 19118 White Wing Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19118 White Wing Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19118 White Wing Pl offers parking.
Does 19118 White Wing Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19118 White Wing Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19118 White Wing Pl have a pool?
Yes, 19118 White Wing Pl has a pool.
Does 19118 White Wing Pl have accessible units?
No, 19118 White Wing Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19118 White Wing Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 19118 White Wing Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
