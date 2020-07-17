19118 Nature Palm Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath for rent Wesley Chapel! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Wesley Chapel! This home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of West Meadows! The entry opens to a formal living/dining space with warm wood floors. A decorative arch way leads to the open concept kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinets, decorative counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. A large island centers the kitchen which features a gas stove. The kitchen also features a breakfast nook and additional cabinet space which could also be used as a work space. Vaulted ceilings and large windows allow tons of natural light. This home features a bonus solarium room which can be used for extra living, work, or play space. This split floor plans means the guest rooms are well spaced with two baths perfect for guest use. The master suite has two walk in closets, dual sinks, marble counters, a garden tub, and walk-in shower! A large patio looks out onto the backyard which backs up to a pond. Laundry room has washer/dryer hook ups available for use.



This gated community offers two pools as well as a water play park, a playground and much more such as a fitness center, walking trails, tennis courts, basketball, sand volleyball, and a soccer field.



Rent: $2300

Security Deposit: $2300

Beds: 4

Bath: 3

Garage: 3

Application: $50/adult

HOA application and approval required

Sorry - No pets



For more information please contact:

West Coast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



