All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 19118 Nature Palm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19118 Nature Palm Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

19118 Nature Palm Lane

19118 Nature Palm Lane · (813) 908-0766 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19118 Nature Palm Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19118 Nature Palm Lane · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath for rent Wesley Chapel! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Wesley Chapel! This home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of West Meadows! The entry opens to a formal living/dining space with warm wood floors. A decorative arch way leads to the open concept kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinets, decorative counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. A large island centers the kitchen which features a gas stove. The kitchen also features a breakfast nook and additional cabinet space which could also be used as a work space. Vaulted ceilings and large windows allow tons of natural light. This home features a bonus solarium room which can be used for extra living, work, or play space. This split floor plans means the guest rooms are well spaced with two baths perfect for guest use. The master suite has two walk in closets, dual sinks, marble counters, a garden tub, and walk-in shower! A large patio looks out onto the backyard which backs up to a pond. Laundry room has washer/dryer hook ups available for use.

This gated community offers two pools as well as a water play park, a playground and much more such as a fitness center, walking trails, tennis courts, basketball, sand volleyball, and a soccer field.

Rent: $2300
Security Deposit: $2300
Beds: 4
Bath: 3
Garage: 3
Application: $50/adult
HOA application and approval required
Sorry - No pets

For more information please contact:
West Coast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2288531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19118 Nature Palm Lane have any available units?
19118 Nature Palm Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19118 Nature Palm Lane have?
Some of 19118 Nature Palm Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19118 Nature Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19118 Nature Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19118 Nature Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19118 Nature Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19118 Nature Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19118 Nature Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 19118 Nature Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19118 Nature Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19118 Nature Palm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19118 Nature Palm Lane has a pool.
Does 19118 Nature Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 19118 Nature Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19118 Nature Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19118 Nature Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19118 Nature Palm Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity