Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1910 E 21st Ave
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1910 E 21st Ave
1910 East 21st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1910 East 21st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4821537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 E 21st Ave have any available units?
1910 E 21st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1910 E 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E 21st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E 21st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 E 21st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1910 E 21st Ave offer parking?
No, 1910 E 21st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1910 E 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 E 21st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E 21st Ave have a pool?
No, 1910 E 21st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1910 E 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1910 E 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 E 21st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 E 21st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 E 21st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
