Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1905 South West Shore Boulevard

1905 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1905 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 South West Shore Boulevard have any available units?
1905 South West Shore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1905 South West Shore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1905 South West Shore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 South West Shore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 South West Shore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1905 South West Shore Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1905 South West Shore Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1905 South West Shore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 South West Shore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 South West Shore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1905 South West Shore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1905 South West Shore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1905 South West Shore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 South West Shore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 South West Shore Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 South West Shore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 South West Shore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

