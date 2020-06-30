Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3
18493 Bridle Club Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
18493 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3rd floor - Apartment
Condominium
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have any available units?
18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have?
Some of 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 currently offering any rent specials?
18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 is pet friendly.
Does 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 offer parking?
No, 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not offer parking.
Does 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have a pool?
No, 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not have a pool.
Does 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have accessible units?
No, 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18493 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College