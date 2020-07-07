All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:48 PM

18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3

18483 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18483 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2nd floor
Condominium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have any available units?
18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 currently offering any rent specials?
18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 pet-friendly?
No, 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 offer parking?
No, 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not offer parking.
Does 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have a pool?
No, 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not have a pool.
Does 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have accessible units?
No, 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18483 Bridle Club Drive, Building 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College