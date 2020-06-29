All apartments in Tampa
18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE

18193 Sterling Gate Cir · No Longer Available
Location

18193 Sterling Gate Cir, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gated!!! Top school!!! clubhouse!! Conservation View!! End unit!! Brand new laminate flooring!! Fresh painted!! Brand new stainless steel oven, dishwasher, and microwave!! In one of the most desirable GATED Community EQUESTRIAN PARC AT HIGHWOODS located in Tampa Palms! It's a Mediterranean Style third-floor unit, it offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice upgraded wood flooring living room and bedrooms, approximately 1050 heated square feet. The kitchen overlooks the bright family room with conservation and fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with nice cabinets, Band new stainless steel range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. There is a breakfast bar separating the kitchen from the combined dining and living areas. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and a private bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, shower and separate the shower stall. There is a laundry room in the hallway and it comes with a washer and dryer. Nice recreational facilities such as tennis court, community pool, sand volleyball court, Located in the heart of Tampa schools, parks, shopping & dining. Within minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, University and VA hospitals, and Wiregrass Mall, Outlet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE have any available units?
18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE have?
Some of 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
