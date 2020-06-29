18193 STERLING GATE CIRCLE

Amenities

Gated!!! Top school!!! clubhouse!! Conservation View!! End unit!! Brand new laminate flooring!! Fresh painted!! Brand new stainless steel oven, dishwasher, and microwave!! In one of the most desirable GATED Community EQUESTRIAN PARC AT HIGHWOODS located in Tampa Palms! It's a Mediterranean Style third-floor unit, it offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice upgraded wood flooring living room and bedrooms, approximately 1050 heated square feet. The kitchen overlooks the bright family room with conservation and fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with nice cabinets, Band new stainless steel range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. There is a breakfast bar separating the kitchen from the combined dining and living areas. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and a private bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, shower and separate the shower stall. There is a laundry room in the hallway and it comes with a washer and dryer. Nice recreational facilities such as tennis court, community pool, sand volleyball court, Located in the heart of Tampa schools, parks, shopping & dining. Within minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, University and VA hospitals, and Wiregrass Mall, Outlet.