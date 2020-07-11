Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18147 PORTSIDE STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18147 PORTSIDE STREET
18147 Portside Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
18147 Portside Street, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has newer paint, newer fixtures, newer stainless steel appliances and newer flooring. Complete fenced in back yard with no rear neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18147 PORTSIDE STREET have any available units?
18147 PORTSIDE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18147 PORTSIDE STREET have?
Some of 18147 PORTSIDE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18147 PORTSIDE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
18147 PORTSIDE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18147 PORTSIDE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 18147 PORTSIDE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 18147 PORTSIDE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 18147 PORTSIDE STREET offers parking.
Does 18147 PORTSIDE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18147 PORTSIDE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18147 PORTSIDE STREET have a pool?
No, 18147 PORTSIDE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 18147 PORTSIDE STREET have accessible units?
No, 18147 PORTSIDE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 18147 PORTSIDE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18147 PORTSIDE STREET has units with dishwashers.
