Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1812 E. Skagway Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1812 E. Skagway Ave.
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1812 E. Skagway Ave.
1812 East Skagway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1812 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3749279)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 E. Skagway Ave. have any available units?
1812 E. Skagway Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1812 E. Skagway Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1812 E. Skagway Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 E. Skagway Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1812 E. Skagway Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1812 E. Skagway Ave. offer parking?
No, 1812 E. Skagway Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1812 E. Skagway Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 E. Skagway Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 E. Skagway Ave. have a pool?
No, 1812 E. Skagway Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1812 E. Skagway Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1812 E. Skagway Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 E. Skagway Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 E. Skagway Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 E. Skagway Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 E. Skagway Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College