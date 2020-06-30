Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM
1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE
1812 East Okaloosa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1812 East Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE have any available units?
1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 E OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
