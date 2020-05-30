18117 Paradise Pointe Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court

3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN HERITAGE ISLES !!! - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home in New Tampa's Heritage Isles. Too many community features to list from an amazing pool to tennis courts. This updated town-home features a full appliance package including full sized front loading washer and dryer.



Small pets possible at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.



Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application.



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA Application:



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.



