Tampa, FL
18117 Paradise Pointe Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18117 Paradise Pointe Dr.

18117 Paradise Point Dr · No Longer Available
Tampa
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

18117 Paradise Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN HERITAGE ISLES !!! - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home in New Tampa's Heritage Isles. Too many community features to list from an amazing pool to tennis courts. This updated town-home features a full appliance package including full sized front loading washer and dryer.

Small pets possible at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.

(RLNE4263437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. have any available units?
18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. have?
Some of 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. offer parking?
No, 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. has a pool.
Does 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18117 Paradise Pointe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
