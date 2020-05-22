Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:31 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE
18117 Bridle Bit Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
18117 Bridle Bit Ln, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two bedroom one bath condo with detached one car garage in the sought-after Equestrian Parc condo community in New Tampa. Super convenient location just off Bruce B Down north of I75.
Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE have any available units?
18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE offers parking.
Does 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE have a pool?
No, 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE have accessible units?
No, 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18117 BRIDLE BIT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College