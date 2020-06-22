All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1810 E Palm Avenue #5117

1810 E Palm Av 5117 · No Longer Available
Location

1810 E Palm Av 5117, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
media room
Spacious 1 bedroom in Ybor - 1BR / 1BA - Quarter at Ybor unit is close to everything that Tampa has to offer! Exciting night life, a variety of fine dining and entertainment and so close to all major expressways. The community offer a resort style swimming pool, movie theatre, game room, and fitness center.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
No Felonies
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 560 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply. Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4571930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 have any available units?
1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 have?
Some of 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 offer parking?
No, 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 does not offer parking.
Does 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 have a pool?
Yes, 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 has a pool.
Does 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 have accessible units?
No, 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 E Palm Avenue #5117 does not have units with dishwashers.
