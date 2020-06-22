1810 E Palm Avenue #5117

Amenities

gym pool clubhouse game room media room

Spacious 1 bedroom in Ybor - 1BR / 1BA - Quarter at Ybor unit is close to everything that Tampa has to offer! Exciting night life, a variety of fine dining and entertainment and so close to all major expressways. The community offer a resort style swimming pool, movie theatre, game room, and fitness center.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

No Felonies

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 560 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply. Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



