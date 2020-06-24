Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1805 E 21ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1805 E 21ST AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1805 E 21ST AVENUE
1805 East 21st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1805 East 21st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home will not last long!
3/2 in exploding tampa!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 E 21ST AVENUE have any available units?
1805 E 21ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1805 E 21ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 E 21ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 E 21ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 E 21ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1805 E 21ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1805 E 21ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1805 E 21ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 E 21ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 E 21ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1805 E 21ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1805 E 21ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1805 E 21ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 E 21ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 E 21ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 E 21ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 E 21ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College