18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Enter the highly-coveted attached garage from the apartment for convenience and security. NEW HVAC installed! Enter your spacious two-bedroom unit at The Villas Condominiums in desirable New Tampa on the first floor of building 5. This is a 1,340-sq ft ground-floor unit with beautiful laminate, carpet and tile flooring throughout ensuring fashion and comfort to your home. Your unit features TWO bright patios perfect for plant- or sun-lovers. Nice touches you'll appreciate include a large laundry room, two spacious bedrooms and crown molding throughout. Building 5 is just inside the secure complex gate, making access hassle-free. Huge walk in closets and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms! The Villas Condominiums is a peaceful gated community which includes a beautiful pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Rent fee include cable TV and internet! Terrific on-site manager and maintenance support makes The Villas a well cared-for place to call home. It's just minutes to Florida Hospital/Advent Health, Wesley Chapel, Tampa Premium Outlets, Wiregrass Mall, USF, Shriner's Hospital, and countless other shopping and dining destinations. Don't overlook this gem!