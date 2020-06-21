All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:57 PM

18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE

18022 Villa Creek Drive · (813) 957-4618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18022 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18022 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Enter the highly-coveted attached garage from the apartment for convenience and security. NEW HVAC installed! Enter your spacious two-bedroom unit at The Villas Condominiums in desirable New Tampa on the first floor of building 5. This is a 1,340-sq ft ground-floor unit with beautiful laminate, carpet and tile flooring throughout ensuring fashion and comfort to your home. Your unit features TWO bright patios perfect for plant- or sun-lovers. Nice touches you'll appreciate include a large laundry room, two spacious bedrooms and crown molding throughout. Building 5 is just inside the secure complex gate, making access hassle-free. Huge walk in closets and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms! The Villas Condominiums is a peaceful gated community which includes a beautiful pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Rent fee include cable TV and internet! Terrific on-site manager and maintenance support makes The Villas a well cared-for place to call home. It's just minutes to Florida Hospital/Advent Health, Wesley Chapel, Tampa Premium Outlets, Wiregrass Mall, USF, Shriner's Hospital, and countless other shopping and dining destinations. Don't overlook this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
