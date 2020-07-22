Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18004 Richmond Pl Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18004 Richmond Pl Dr
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18004 Richmond Pl Dr
18004 Richmond Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
18004 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3rd floor
Condominium
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have any available units?
18004 Richmond Pl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 18004 Richmond Pl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18004 Richmond Pl Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18004 Richmond Pl Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr offer parking?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have a pool?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have accessible units?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College