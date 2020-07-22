All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

18004 Richmond Pl Dr

18004 Richmond Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18004 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3rd floor
Condominium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have any available units?
18004 Richmond Pl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 18004 Richmond Pl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18004 Richmond Pl Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18004 Richmond Pl Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr offer parking?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have a pool?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have accessible units?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18004 Richmond Pl Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18004 Richmond Pl Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
