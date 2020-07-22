Rent Calculator
17911 VILLA CREEK DR
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM
17911 VILLA CREEK DR
17911 Villa Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
17911 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
THE VILLAS - Property Id: 165937
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165937
Property Id 165937
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5385700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17911 VILLA CREEK DR have any available units?
17911 VILLA CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17911 VILLA CREEK DR have?
Some of 17911 VILLA CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17911 VILLA CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
17911 VILLA CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17911 VILLA CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 17911 VILLA CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 17911 VILLA CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 17911 VILLA CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 17911 VILLA CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17911 VILLA CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17911 VILLA CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 17911 VILLA CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 17911 VILLA CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 17911 VILLA CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17911 VILLA CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17911 VILLA CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
