Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
17217 KEELY DRIVE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

17217 KEELY DRIVE

17217 Keely Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17217 Keely Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mobley home in Tampa Palms Remington Subdivision. 5 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths with ceramic tile and hardwood throughout. Stainless GE appliances. Oversized finished screened porch on conservation view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17217 KEELY DRIVE have any available units?
17217 KEELY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17217 KEELY DRIVE have?
Some of 17217 KEELY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17217 KEELY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17217 KEELY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17217 KEELY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17217 KEELY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17217 KEELY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17217 KEELY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17217 KEELY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17217 KEELY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17217 KEELY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17217 KEELY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17217 KEELY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17217 KEELY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17217 KEELY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17217 KEELY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
