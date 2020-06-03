17217 KEELY DRIVE

Gorgeous Mobley home in Tampa Palms Remington Subdivision. 5 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths with ceramic tile and hardwood throughout. Stainless GE appliances. Oversized finished screened porch on conservation view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
