Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1715 E CAYUGA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1715 E CAYUGA STREET
1715 East Cayuga Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1715 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/2 for rent in SE Seminole Heights. Large front porch and good sized yard. Indoor washer/dryer hook-up. Double sinks in both bathrooms. No carpet anywhere in the house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have any available units?
1715 E CAYUGA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have?
Some of 1715 E CAYUGA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1715 E CAYUGA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1715 E CAYUGA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 E CAYUGA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET offer parking?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have a pool?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
