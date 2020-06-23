All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1715 E CAYUGA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1715 E CAYUGA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1715 E CAYUGA STREET

1715 East Cayuga Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1715 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/2 for rent in SE Seminole Heights. Large front porch and good sized yard. Indoor washer/dryer hook-up. Double sinks in both bathrooms. No carpet anywhere in the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have any available units?
1715 E CAYUGA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have?
Some of 1715 E CAYUGA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 E CAYUGA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1715 E CAYUGA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 E CAYUGA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET offer parking?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have a pool?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 E CAYUGA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 E CAYUGA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College