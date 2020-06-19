17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Quiet, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Jade at Tampa Palms. With Brand New gray wood-look floors and a new washer and dryer, this home is Super Clean and ready for you to move in. Kitchen and baths feature marble tile floors. You'll enjoy the privacy of this floor plan, too. Each bedroom has it's own bath and walk-in closet and the bedroom suites are separated by the public living space. With a nice sized Great Room and separate dining area, you'll find this is a very comfortable place to call home. The location is hard to beat - west of I-75 and just outside the higher traffic areas of New Tampa, yet convenient to all the amenities of that area and to the main campus of USF. Your small pet is welcome. Jade's clubhouse and pool are first rate. This really won't last long, make your appointment to see this special place today!



Please Note: Coronavirus safe showing protocol is observed at this property. When touring the property please be prepared to wear a mask and gloves and, to allow safe distancing, limit the number of people in the property at any given time.