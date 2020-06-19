All apartments in Tampa
17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE
17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE

17114 Carrington Park Drive
Location

17114 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Quiet, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Jade at Tampa Palms. With Brand New gray wood-look floors and a new washer and dryer, this home is Super Clean and ready for you to move in. Kitchen and baths feature marble tile floors. You'll enjoy the privacy of this floor plan, too. Each bedroom has it's own bath and walk-in closet and the bedroom suites are separated by the public living space. With a nice sized Great Room and separate dining area, you'll find this is a very comfortable place to call home. The location is hard to beat - west of I-75 and just outside the higher traffic areas of New Tampa, yet convenient to all the amenities of that area and to the main campus of USF. Your small pet is welcome. Jade's clubhouse and pool are first rate. This really won't last long, make your appointment to see this special place today!

Please Note: Coronavirus safe showing protocol is observed at this property. When touring the property please be prepared to wear a mask and gloves and, to allow safe distancing, limit the number of people in the property at any given time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17114 CARRINGTON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
