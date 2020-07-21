All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:25 PM

17104 Carrington Park Dr

17104 Carrington Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17104 Carrington Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 deposit on 2nd month. This 2/2 located in beautiful community of at Jade of Tampa Palms with easy access to Bruce B. Downs, I-75 and USF. This locations is within a couple miles of many eating establishments, a movie complex, and shopping areas. Nice 2 bedroom unit with neutral colors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious with a walk in closet in master. Unit include washer and dryer, community amenities include south beach inspired pool and hot tub, fitness center, indoor air-conditioned racquetball court, outdoor tennis court, clubhouse with pool table and catering kitchen. : Additional application fee to HOA approval of $100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17104 Carrington Park Dr have any available units?
17104 Carrington Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17104 Carrington Park Dr have?
Some of 17104 Carrington Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17104 Carrington Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17104 Carrington Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17104 Carrington Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17104 Carrington Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17104 Carrington Park Dr offer parking?
No, 17104 Carrington Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17104 Carrington Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17104 Carrington Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17104 Carrington Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17104 Carrington Park Dr has a pool.
Does 17104 Carrington Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 17104 Carrington Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17104 Carrington Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17104 Carrington Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
