17104 Carrington Park Dr

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 deposit on 2nd month. This 2/2 located in beautiful community of at Jade of Tampa Palms with easy access to Bruce B. Downs, I-75 and USF. This locations is within a couple miles of many eating establishments, a movie complex, and shopping areas. Nice 2 bedroom unit with neutral colors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious with a walk in closet in master. Unit include washer and dryer, community amenities include south beach inspired pool and hot tub, fitness center, indoor air-conditioned racquetball court, outdoor tennis court, clubhouse with pool table and catering kitchen. : Additional application fee to HOA approval of $100