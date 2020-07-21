17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath For Rent in New Tampa at the Jade! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental for rent! This rental is located in the New Tampa community of The Jade! This second floor unit includes lots of living space, as well as bright natural light. The kitchen features white cabinets and decorative counter tops. This unit has been freshly painted and features new carpet throughout. The master suite features an attached bath which also has a separate hall entry for convenient guest use. The laundry room has a washer/dryer provided for convenience. Water and concierge trash is included in rent. Separate garage may be available for additional fee.



This fantastic community has lots of amenities including pool, clubhouse, and much more! The Jade is just south of 75 and conveniently located to all points North, USF, USAA with easy access via I-75.



HOA approval required. No pets



Rent: $995.00

Security Deposit: $995.00

Beds: 1

Bath: 1



For more information on this listing please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE2790125)