All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329

17102 Carrington Park Dr 329 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17102 Carrington Park Dr 329, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
concierge
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath For Rent in New Tampa at the Jade! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental for rent! This rental is located in the New Tampa community of The Jade! This second floor unit includes lots of living space, as well as bright natural light. The kitchen features white cabinets and decorative counter tops. This unit has been freshly painted and features new carpet throughout. The master suite features an attached bath which also has a separate hall entry for convenient guest use. The laundry room has a washer/dryer provided for convenience. Water and concierge trash is included in rent. Separate garage may be available for additional fee.

This fantastic community has lots of amenities including pool, clubhouse, and much more! The Jade is just south of 75 and conveniently located to all points North, USF, USAA with easy access via I-75.

HOA approval required. No pets

Rent: $995.00
Security Deposit: $995.00
Beds: 1
Bath: 1

For more information on this listing please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2790125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 have any available units?
17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 have?
Some of 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 currently offering any rent specials?
17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 pet-friendly?
No, 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 offer parking?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 offers parking.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 have a pool?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 has a pool.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 have accessible units?
No, 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 does not have accessible units.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17102 Carrington Park Dr. # 329 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College