Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1709 E Jean Street

1709 East Jean Street · No Longer Available
Location

1709 East Jean Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN THE SEMINOLE HEIGHTS AREA !!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom bungalow built in 2003 is a must see!!! Absolutely beautiful both inside and out. Updated kitchen, flooring etc.

Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee

(RLNE4941611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 E Jean Street have any available units?
1709 E Jean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1709 E Jean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 E Jean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 E Jean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1709 E Jean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1709 E Jean Street offer parking?
No, 1709 E Jean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1709 E Jean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 E Jean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 E Jean Street have a pool?
No, 1709 E Jean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1709 E Jean Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 E Jean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 E Jean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 E Jean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 E Jean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 E Jean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
