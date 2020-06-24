All apartments in Tampa
1709 E IDELL STREET
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:37 AM

1709 E IDELL STREET

1709 East Idell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1709 East Idell Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 BR 1 Bath Duplex in Sulphur Springs. HUD VASH and Housing Choice Voucher Welcomed. Washer and Dryer hook up. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have any available units?
1709 E IDELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1709 E IDELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1709 E IDELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 E IDELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET offer parking?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have a pool?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
