Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1709 E IDELL STREET
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 4
1709 E IDELL STREET
1709 East Idell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1709 East Idell Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 BR 1 Bath Duplex in Sulphur Springs. HUD VASH and Housing Choice Voucher Welcomed. Washer and Dryer hook up. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have any available units?
1709 E IDELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1709 E IDELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1709 E IDELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 E IDELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET offer parking?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have a pool?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 E IDELL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 E IDELL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
