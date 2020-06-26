Rent Calculator
1704 East Nome Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
1704 East Nome Street
1704 East Nome Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1704 East Nome Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Open floor plan 4 br 2 bth house
(RLNE4898166)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 East Nome Street have any available units?
1704 East Nome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1704 East Nome Street currently offering any rent specials?
1704 East Nome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 East Nome Street pet-friendly?
No, 1704 East Nome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1704 East Nome Street offer parking?
No, 1704 East Nome Street does not offer parking.
Does 1704 East Nome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 East Nome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 East Nome Street have a pool?
No, 1704 East Nome Street does not have a pool.
Does 1704 East Nome Street have accessible units?
No, 1704 East Nome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 East Nome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 East Nome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 East Nome Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 East Nome Street has units with air conditioning.
