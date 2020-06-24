16334 Burniston Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Tampa Palms home nestled overlooking tranquil water views. This home features 4/bedrooms/4 full bath/bonus room/office/outdoor kitchen and court yard entry 3 car garage. The formal area has impressive architectural finishes; grand foyer, waffle molding ceiling, wood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace with custom mantel and granite trim. Breathtaking gourmet kitchen with a massive granite island, stunning wood floors, gleaming stainless steel appliances, 42" staggered cabinetry with triple crown moldings, wine refrigerator, gas cooktop and thick granite backsplash. The family room is simply stunning! This one of a kind decor offers floor to ceiling built-ins, wood floors, sliding glass doors with wood casing trim and custom window treatments. Relax in the private master suite, compete with a grand double door entry, private foyer, glamorous wood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters and custom master bath. It features Maple cabinetry, European shower, granite counters, plantation shutters and designer perfect tile finishes. There is a bright, sunny bonus room with a wall of glass overlooking stunning water and conservation views. Live the Florida Lifestyle while relaxing on the lanai, complete with a custom outdoor kitchen and soothing pool. Close to all major shopping , Wire Grass Mall, Outlet Mall, Tampa Airport, Beaches, Downtown, Hospitals, USF. Owner needs 21 days to move furniture after approval of application.