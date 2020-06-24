All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 24 2019 at 3:44 PM

16334 Burniston Dr

16334 Burniston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16334 Burniston Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Tampa Palms home nestled overlooking tranquil water views. This home features 4/bedrooms/4 full bath/bonus room/office/outdoor kitchen and court yard entry 3 car garage. The formal area has impressive architectural finishes; grand foyer, waffle molding ceiling, wood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace with custom mantel and granite trim. Breathtaking gourmet kitchen with a massive granite island, stunning wood floors, gleaming stainless steel appliances, 42" staggered cabinetry with triple crown moldings, wine refrigerator, gas cooktop and thick granite backsplash. The family room is simply stunning! This one of a kind decor offers floor to ceiling built-ins, wood floors, sliding glass doors with wood casing trim and custom window treatments. Relax in the private master suite, compete with a grand double door entry, private foyer, glamorous wood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters and custom master bath. It features Maple cabinetry, European shower, granite counters, plantation shutters and designer perfect tile finishes. There is a bright, sunny bonus room with a wall of glass overlooking stunning water and conservation views. Live the Florida Lifestyle while relaxing on the lanai, complete with a custom outdoor kitchen and soothing pool. Close to all major shopping , Wire Grass Mall, Outlet Mall, Tampa Airport, Beaches, Downtown, Hospitals, USF. Owner needs 21 days to move furniture after approval of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16334 Burniston Dr have any available units?
16334 Burniston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16334 Burniston Dr have?
Some of 16334 Burniston Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16334 Burniston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16334 Burniston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16334 Burniston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16334 Burniston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16334 Burniston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16334 Burniston Dr offers parking.
Does 16334 Burniston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16334 Burniston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16334 Burniston Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16334 Burniston Dr has a pool.
Does 16334 Burniston Dr have accessible units?
No, 16334 Burniston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16334 Burniston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16334 Burniston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
