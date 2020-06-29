16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic Gated Tampa Palms location. This is the largest floorplan of the townhomes in this neighborhood with over 2,200 sq. ft. of air-conditioned comfort. 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. The 1st floor main living area has separate formal dining, spacious family room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and with an additional first floor room perfect for an Office/Den/Study/Additional 4th Sleeping Room. Family room connects to a screened in porch and a separate open-air patio with room for grilling and entertaining. The 2nd floor Master Bedroom is truly special like 2 rooms in 1 w/ a sitting area & living area attached along w/ a very large walk-in closet. It could be used for an extra office or workout room. The 2nd floor also includes two bedrooms that have very deep & spacious closets that share a full bath. Plenty of storage throughout the home. All appliances including washer and dryer. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, with high ceilings and some crown molding downstairs. 1 car attached garage. Located in quiet and tranquil Emerald Pointe which allows for great commuting with nearby I-75, Bruce B Downs and Bearss Avenue giving access for restaurants, entertainment and malls minutes away. Available June 2019