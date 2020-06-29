All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT
Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:14 PM

16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT

16304 Parkstone Palms Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16304 Parkstone Palms Ct, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic Gated Tampa Palms location. This is the largest floorplan of the townhomes in this neighborhood with over 2,200 sq. ft. of air-conditioned comfort. 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. The 1st floor main living area has separate formal dining, spacious family room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and with an additional first floor room perfect for an Office/Den/Study/Additional 4th Sleeping Room. Family room connects to a screened in porch and a separate open-air patio with room for grilling and entertaining. The 2nd floor Master Bedroom is truly special like 2 rooms in 1 w/ a sitting area & living area attached along w/ a very large walk-in closet. It could be used for an extra office or workout room. The 2nd floor also includes two bedrooms that have very deep & spacious closets that share a full bath. Plenty of storage throughout the home. All appliances including washer and dryer. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, with high ceilings and some crown molding downstairs. 1 car attached garage. Located in quiet and tranquil Emerald Pointe which allows for great commuting with nearby I-75, Bruce B Downs and Bearss Avenue giving access for restaurants, entertainment and malls minutes away. Available June 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have any available units?
16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have?
Some of 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT offers parking.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have a pool?
No, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College