1619 E MARKS DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

1619 E MARKS DRIVE

1619 E Marks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1619 E Marks Dr, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute and Cozy 3 /1 Block Home! Home features ceramic tile flooring throughout the house with freshly painted neutral covered walls. Bedrooms are ample size and feature ceiling fans and double door sliding closets. Kitchen comes with dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Exterior has been updated with new cement driveway leading to a one car carport. Yard features a cyclone and wood fence around the front and rear yard of the home. Rear yard is spacious for entertaining friends and family. Convenient to public transportation, Bush Gardens, USF, and I-275

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 E MARKS DRIVE have any available units?
1619 E MARKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 E MARKS DRIVE have?
Some of 1619 E MARKS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 E MARKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1619 E MARKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 E MARKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1619 E MARKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1619 E MARKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1619 E MARKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1619 E MARKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 E MARKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 E MARKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1619 E MARKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1619 E MARKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1619 E MARKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 E MARKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 E MARKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
