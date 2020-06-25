1619 E MARKS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cute and Cozy 3 /1 Block Home! Home features ceramic tile flooring throughout the house with freshly painted neutral covered walls. Bedrooms are ample size and feature ceiling fans and double door sliding closets. Kitchen comes with dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Exterior has been updated with new cement driveway leading to a one car carport. Yard features a cyclone and wood fence around the front and rear yard of the home. Rear yard is spacious for entertaining friends and family. Convenient to public transportation, Bush Gardens, USF, and I-275