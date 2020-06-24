Rent Calculator
1609 E Linden Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1609 E Linden Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1609 E Linden Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom One Bath - NICE TWO BEDROOM PLUS EXTRA ROOM. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, TILED BATH, FENCED YARD, 1-CAR GARAGE.
(RLNE3759319)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 E Linden Ave have any available units?
1609 E Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1609 E Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1609 E Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 E Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 E Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1609 E Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1609 E Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 1609 E Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 E Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 E Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 1609 E Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1609 E Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1609 E Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 E Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 E Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 E Linden Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1609 E Linden Ave has units with air conditioning.
