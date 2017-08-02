All apartments in Tampa
1605 East 99th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 PM

1605 East 99th Avenue

1605 99th Avenue · (813) 328-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1605 99th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1873766

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1204 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with refrigerator, oven, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from I-275.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 East 99th Avenue have any available units?
1605 East 99th Avenue has a unit available for $1,064 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 East 99th Avenue have?
Some of 1605 East 99th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 East 99th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1605 East 99th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 East 99th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 East 99th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1605 East 99th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1605 East 99th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1605 East 99th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 East 99th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 East 99th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1605 East 99th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1605 East 99th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1605 East 99th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 East 99th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 East 99th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
