All apartments in Tampa
Home
Tampa, FL
1604 East Nome Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1604 East Nome Street
1604 East Nome Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1604 East Nome Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Very Spacious House. Large Kitchen, Large Living Room, Large Laundry Room, Large Rooms. Tiles Throughout. Very Nice And Quiet Street.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 East Nome Street have any available units?
1604 East Nome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1604 East Nome Street currently offering any rent specials?
1604 East Nome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 East Nome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 East Nome Street is pet friendly.
Does 1604 East Nome Street offer parking?
No, 1604 East Nome Street does not offer parking.
Does 1604 East Nome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 East Nome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 East Nome Street have a pool?
No, 1604 East Nome Street does not have a pool.
Does 1604 East Nome Street have accessible units?
No, 1604 East Nome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 East Nome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 East Nome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 East Nome Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 East Nome Street does not have units with air conditioning.
