All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1516 Escort Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1516 Escort Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1516 Escort Ave

1516 Escort Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1516 Escort Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME WITH LARGE WORKSHOP !!! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with large detached work shop. This home is only 626 square feet but the large detached workshop has room for storage.

Small pets possible with owners approval, $300 non refundable pet fee.

Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee

(RLNE4892877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Escort Ave have any available units?
1516 Escort Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1516 Escort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Escort Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Escort Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Escort Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Escort Ave offer parking?
No, 1516 Escort Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Escort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Escort Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Escort Ave have a pool?
No, 1516 Escort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Escort Ave have accessible units?
No, 1516 Escort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Escort Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Escort Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Escort Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Escort Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College