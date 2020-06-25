1516 Escort Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME WITH LARGE WORKSHOP !!! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with large detached work shop. This home is only 626 square feet but the large detached workshop has room for storage.



Small pets possible with owners approval, $300 non refundable pet fee.



Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee



(RLNE4892877)