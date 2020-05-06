All apartments in Tampa
1516 East North Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

1516 East North Street

1516 East North Street · (813) 517-8155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1516 East North Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 7/3/20! This bright and airy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,540 SF Bungalow style home is located in Emory Heights. The home has an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and living room and formal dining area. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless-steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range, dishwasher, microwave. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with stand-up shower and double sinks. Additional 2 bedrooms share the hall bath with a tub/shower combo. This home has wood tile flooring throughout. The privacy fenced back yard features a large covered patio. Lawncare included in rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 East North Street have any available units?
1516 East North Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 East North Street have?
Some of 1516 East North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 East North Street currently offering any rent specials?
1516 East North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 East North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 East North Street is pet friendly.
Does 1516 East North Street offer parking?
No, 1516 East North Street does not offer parking.
Does 1516 East North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 East North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 East North Street have a pool?
No, 1516 East North Street does not have a pool.
Does 1516 East North Street have accessible units?
No, 1516 East North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 East North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 East North Street has units with dishwashers.
