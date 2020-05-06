1516 East North Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 7/3/20! This bright and airy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,540 SF Bungalow style home is located in Emory Heights. The home has an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and living room and formal dining area. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless-steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range, dishwasher, microwave. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with stand-up shower and double sinks. Additional 2 bedrooms share the hall bath with a tub/shower combo. This home has wood tile flooring throughout. The privacy fenced back yard features a large covered patio. Lawncare included in rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.