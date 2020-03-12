All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1514 15th Ave South

1514 East 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1514 East 15th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing townhome Across from the ocean! -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 15th Ave South have any available units?
1514 15th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1514 15th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
1514 15th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 15th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 1514 15th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1514 15th Ave South offer parking?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have a pool?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
