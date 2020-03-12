Rent Calculator
1514 15th Ave South
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1514 15th Ave South
1514 East 15th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1514 East 15th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing townhome Across from the ocean! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5026556)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1514 15th Ave South have any available units?
1514 15th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1514 15th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
1514 15th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 15th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 1514 15th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1514 15th Ave South offer parking?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have a pool?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 15th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 15th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
