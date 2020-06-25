1512 W Fig St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For Rent. Fabulous almost brand new home built in 2014. This 3 bedroom / 3 bath home is located in Souht Tampa.This has a great room floor plan featuring an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, downstairs den or optional fourth bedroom and full bath, and stunning master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, garden tub, and dual sinks. The kitchen offers a great amount of cabinet space with a breakfast nook and walk-in pantry.Home also has detached 2 car garage located in the rear of the house. Contact us for more information about this fantastic opportunity to lease this outstanding home.

$60 Application Fee Per Adult, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee Pet Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.