Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

1512 W Fig St

1512 W Fig St · No Longer Available
Location

1512 W Fig St, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For Rent. Fabulous almost brand new home built in 2014. This 3 bedroom / 3 bath home is located in Souht Tampa.This has a great room floor plan featuring an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, downstairs den or optional fourth bedroom and full bath, and stunning master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, garden tub, and dual sinks. The kitchen offers a great amount of cabinet space with a breakfast nook and walk-in pantry.Home also has detached 2 car garage located in the rear of the house. Contact us for more information about this fantastic opportunity to lease this outstanding home.
$60 Application Fee Per Adult, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee Pet Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 W Fig St have any available units?
1512 W Fig St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 W Fig St have?
Some of 1512 W Fig St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 W Fig St currently offering any rent specials?
1512 W Fig St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 W Fig St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 W Fig St is pet friendly.
Does 1512 W Fig St offer parking?
Yes, 1512 W Fig St offers parking.
Does 1512 W Fig St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 W Fig St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 W Fig St have a pool?
No, 1512 W Fig St does not have a pool.
Does 1512 W Fig St have accessible units?
No, 1512 W Fig St does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 W Fig St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 W Fig St has units with dishwashers.
