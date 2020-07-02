All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1510 E 12th Ave 2

1510 East 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 East 12th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Hip Ybor City living apartment - Property Id: 255829

Gorgeous newer apartment with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, trash included, wood floors in living area, walk in closets, large living room with tons of window's to let in all the sunlight! Secure parking garage, elevators, monthly resident events, courtyards, relaxing pool, 24/7 fitness center, unique restaurants, clubs, bars and breweries along 7th ave. So much history in Ybor City. Take the trolley into downtown, Harbour Isl. & Channelside.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
**All properties by appointment only**
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*No short term
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255829
Property Id 255829

(RLNE5723372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 E 12th Ave 2 have any available units?
1510 E 12th Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 E 12th Ave 2 have?
Some of 1510 E 12th Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 E 12th Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 E 12th Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 E 12th Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 E 12th Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1510 E 12th Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 E 12th Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 1510 E 12th Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 E 12th Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 E 12th Ave 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1510 E 12th Ave 2 has a pool.
Does 1510 E 12th Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1510 E 12th Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 E 12th Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 E 12th Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.

