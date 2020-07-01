All apartments in Tampa
1509 E Louisiana Ave

1509 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 East Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 3/2/2 in Seminole Heights - Property Id: 54003

3/2/2
Immaculate South east seminole heights rental available. 3 bedrooms two baths 2 car garage. Nearly 1/4 acre fully fenced. Updated kitchen/baths w stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate in all main areas, carpet in bedrooms. Walk in closets, huge shed in backyard for extra storage. Washer/dryer included. Small pets will be considered. Phone: 813-362-0167
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54003
Property Id 54003

(RLNE5635987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 E Louisiana Ave have any available units?
1509 E Louisiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 E Louisiana Ave have?
Some of 1509 E Louisiana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 E Louisiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1509 E Louisiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 E Louisiana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1509 E Louisiana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1509 E Louisiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1509 E Louisiana Ave offers parking.
Does 1509 E Louisiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 E Louisiana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 E Louisiana Ave have a pool?
No, 1509 E Louisiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1509 E Louisiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 1509 E Louisiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 E Louisiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 E Louisiana Ave has units with dishwashers.

