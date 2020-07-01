1509 E Louisiana Ave

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 3/2/2 in Seminole Heights - Property Id: 54003
Immaculate South east seminole heights rental available. 3 bedrooms two baths 2 car garage. Nearly 1/4 acre fully fenced. Updated kitchen/baths w stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate in all main areas, carpet in bedrooms. Walk in closets, huge shed in backyard for extra storage. Washer/dryer included. Small pets will be considered. Phone: 813-362-0167
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54003
