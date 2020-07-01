1509 E Louisiana Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/01/20 3/2/2 in Seminole Heights - Property Id: 54003



3/2/2

Immaculate South east seminole heights rental available. 3 bedrooms two baths 2 car garage. Nearly 1/4 acre fully fenced. Updated kitchen/baths w stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate in all main areas, carpet in bedrooms. Walk in closets, huge shed in backyard for extra storage. Washer/dryer included. Small pets will be considered. Phone: 813-362-0167

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54003

Property Id 54003



(RLNE5635987)