All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1429 E Mohawk Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1429 E Mohawk Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1429 E Mohawk Ave

1429 East Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1429 East Mohawk Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home in the heart of East Tampa. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Available now! Large 3/2 bath with fenced in front and back yard in the heart of east Tampa! Close to shopping, restaurants, theme parks and close to the airport!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1613168

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5327899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 E Mohawk Ave have any available units?
1429 E Mohawk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1429 E Mohawk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1429 E Mohawk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 E Mohawk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 E Mohawk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1429 E Mohawk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1429 E Mohawk Ave offers parking.
Does 1429 E Mohawk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 E Mohawk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 E Mohawk Ave have a pool?
No, 1429 E Mohawk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1429 E Mohawk Ave have accessible units?
No, 1429 E Mohawk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 E Mohawk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 E Mohawk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 E Mohawk Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 E Mohawk Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College